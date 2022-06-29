Heading 3
Sonakshi Sinha’s snazzy monochrome looks
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Powering her way into our hearts, Sonakshi rocked a monochrome purple co-ord set featuring a cropped blazer and pleated trousers.
Power Style In Purple
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
She served some major fashion goals in an all-black monochrome ensemble from the shelves of designer Dhruv Kapoor.
Beauty In Black
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
The Dabangg star was draped to perfection in a sparkly neon saree and a matching strapless blouse.
Mood For Neon
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
She upped the glam quotient in a gorgeous monochrome green cocktail dress by Gauri and Nainika.
Glamorous In Green
For a head-to-toe monochrome look, she picked out a mustard yellow three-piece suit that featured a long coat.
Boss Babe Look
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Her olive-green skirt and blouse co-ord set with a matching embellished shrug is a festive-ready take on wedding style.
Green For The Win
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
She went the Indo-western route and picked out a midnight blue outfit with cowrie-shell embellishments on it.
Right Kind Of Blues
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
She looked poised in an all-white structured dress with dramatic cape-style sleeves and a flared hemline.
Diva In White
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Making a hot case for pinks, the star chose to deck up in a full-sleeve pink mini dress and some gold jewellery.
Pretty In Pink
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Ravishing in red, she made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a monochrome red ruffle saree by Arpita Mehta.
Desi Red Style
