Sonakshi Sinha’s snazzy monochrome looks

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Powering her way into our hearts, Sonakshi rocked a monochrome purple co-ord set featuring a cropped blazer and pleated trousers.

Power Style In Purple

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

She served some major fashion goals in an all-black monochrome ensemble from the shelves of designer Dhruv Kapoor.

Beauty In Black

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

The Dabangg star was draped to perfection in a sparkly neon saree and a matching strapless blouse.

Mood For Neon

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

She upped the glam quotient in a gorgeous monochrome green cocktail dress by Gauri and Nainika.

Glamorous In Green

For a head-to-toe monochrome look, she picked out a mustard yellow three-piece suit that featured a long coat.

Boss Babe Look

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Her olive-green skirt and blouse co-ord set with a matching embellished shrug is a festive-ready take on wedding style.

Green For The Win

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

She went the Indo-western route and picked out a midnight blue outfit with cowrie-shell embellishments on it.

Right Kind Of Blues

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

She looked poised in an all-white structured dress with dramatic cape-style sleeves and a flared hemline.

Diva In White

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Making a hot case for pinks, the star chose to deck up in a full-sleeve pink mini dress and some gold jewellery.

Pretty In Pink

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Ravishing in red, she made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a monochrome red ruffle saree by Arpita Mehta.

Desi Red Style

