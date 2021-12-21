Sonakshi Sinha slays boss lady looks
FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 21, 2021
Seamless fusion
Yellow seems to be the perfect hue to spruce up this satin pantsuit look, paired with a matching corset to add just the right amount of femininity
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Dual-toned blazer
Sonakshi styled her beige and white blazer with a beige pleated skirt, accessorised with a dainty necklace
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
A blingy affair
The actress shows us how to don formalwear to party floors in this shimmery green pantsuit paired with a purple sequin top
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Effortless and chic
Sonakshi looks hella chic in this white oversized blazer paired with flared pants and a lace bralette
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Floral fun
Florals seem to find their way almost everywhere! The actress opted for a black number and styled it with a white pussy bow top
Video: Pinkvilla
The diva looks smashing in this white flowy dress with long cape-like sleeves
Vision in white
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Dressed in a striped pantsuit, the star amped up her look by adding a matching belt that cinched her waist
Striped pantsuit
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi is making our jaws drop in this white long blazer styled with a figure-hugging dress
All-white look
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The star surely knows how to make fashion choices like here in this neon co-ord set paired with a matching shrug adorned with cowrie shells
Neon love
Video: Pinkvilla
Her style never fails to catch the eye, here again, she wore a white pantsuit with a trench coat and black velvety corset
Pantsuit with corset top
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pre and post-workout skincare routine