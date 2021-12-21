Sonakshi Sinha slays boss lady looks

Seamless fusion

Yellow seems to be the perfect hue to spruce up this satin pantsuit look, paired with a matching corset to add just the right amount of femininity

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Dual-toned blazer

Sonakshi styled her beige and white blazer with a beige pleated skirt, accessorised with a dainty necklace

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

A blingy affair

The actress shows us how to don formalwear to party floors in this shimmery green pantsuit paired with a purple sequin top

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Effortless and chic

Sonakshi looks hella chic in this white oversized blazer paired with flared pants and a lace bralette

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Floral fun

Florals seem to find their way almost everywhere! The actress opted for a black number and styled it with a white pussy bow top

Video: Pinkvilla

The diva looks smashing in this white flowy dress with long cape-like sleeves

 Vision in white

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Dressed in a striped pantsuit, the star amped up her look by adding a matching belt that cinched her waist

Striped pantsuit

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi is making our jaws drop in this white long blazer styled with a figure-hugging dress

All-white look

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The star surely knows how to make fashion choices like here in this neon co-ord set paired with a matching shrug adorned with cowrie shells

 Neon love

Video: Pinkvilla

Her style never fails to catch the eye, here again, she wore a white pantsuit with a trench coat and black velvety corset

Pantsuit with corset top

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

