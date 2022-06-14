Heading 3
Sonakshi Sinha in stylish co-ords
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Quirky and bold, a pair of graphic-print black and white coordinates teamed with a matching jacket from Heumn ensured that Sonakshi’s style was on point!
Bold Graphic Prints
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Taking the monochrome route, she kept her style minimal yet significant in a three-piece co-ord set featuring wide-legged pants, a tube top, and a cropped blazer
Minimalism Is The Key
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
For a party-ready look, Sona chose to deck up in a high-waisted starry-prints sparkly midi skirt and a matching varsity jacket featuring the same prints
Starry Affair
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Staying on the monochrome route, the Dabangg actress then picked out a mustard co-ord set featuring a floor-length jacket and looked like a slayer in it!
Monochrome Love
She looked nothing short of a cool boss babe in this oversized black blazer, slouchy-fit pants, and a crop top
Cool Boss Babe
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Florals and co-ords are a match made in heaven, and in case you do not agree, let Sonakshi prove you wrong here!
Floral Galore
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
She picked out a black and white Masaba Gupta co-ord set and paired it with a printed black cape for a stylish Indo-western look
Love For Prints
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Keeping things formal yet sporty, she paired her relaxed-fit striped blue pantsuit with white sneakers
Formal With A Sporty Touch
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Making a strong case for black and white, Sona rocked a white blazer and formal pants with an edgy black corset top
Sensual In B&W
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Dramatic and eccentric, her all-black look in high-waist trousers and a floor-length cape is every bit eye-catching!
Dramatic Vibes
