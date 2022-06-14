Heading 3

Sonakshi Sinha in stylish co-ords

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Quirky and bold, a pair of graphic-print black and white coordinates teamed with a matching jacket from Heumn ensured that Sonakshi’s style was on point!

Bold Graphic Prints

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Taking the monochrome route, she kept her style minimal yet significant in a three-piece co-ord set featuring wide-legged pants, a tube top, and a cropped blazer

Minimalism Is The Key

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

For a party-ready look, Sona chose to deck up in a high-waisted starry-prints sparkly midi skirt and a matching varsity jacket featuring the same prints

Starry Affair

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Staying on the monochrome route, the Dabangg actress then picked out a mustard co-ord set featuring a floor-length jacket and looked like a slayer in it!

Monochrome Love

She looked nothing short of a cool boss babe in this oversized black blazer, slouchy-fit pants, and a crop top

Cool Boss Babe

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Florals and co-ords are a match made in heaven, and in case you do not agree, let Sonakshi prove you wrong here!

Floral Galore 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

She picked out a black and white Masaba Gupta co-ord set and paired it with a printed black cape for a stylish Indo-western look

Love For Prints

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Keeping things formal yet sporty, she paired her relaxed-fit striped blue pantsuit with white sneakers

Formal With A Sporty Touch

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Making a strong case for black and white, Sona rocked a white blazer and formal pants with an edgy black corset top

Sensual In B&W

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Dramatic and eccentric, her all-black look in high-waist trousers and a floor-length cape is every bit eye-catching!

Dramatic Vibes

