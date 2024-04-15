Heading 3

Sonakshi Sinha's 10 blazer looks to try

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha has a penchant for blazers. Here, she wore a black crop top and trousers and topped it off with an oversized black blazer

Boss babe

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

The Heeramandi actress loves to play with proportions and this time around went for a long yellow blazer and styled it with matching flared pants and bandeau

Bold and bright

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Blazers are a key element of her style. Sinha wore a yellow satin pantsuit and styled it with a matching corset top

Ultra-stylish styling

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Sonakshi elevated her business-chic look by pairing a beige and white long blazer with a beige pleated skirt

Effortlessly chic

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Adding some bling to her pantsuit, the diva wowed us in a sequin green pantsuit teamed with a cowl neckline shimmery purple top

Bling on!

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

All-white look

We must admit it, the Dabangg star always looks amazing in structured silhouettes like this long white coat worn over a matching bodycon dress

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi looked immaculate in a gray fitted bodysuit and cropped jacket paired with oversized matching cargo pants

Striped pantsuit

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The actress gives a sexy twist to a white long overcoat and straight-fit pants by styling them with a black corset top

Stunner

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

A blazer instantly adds a cool factor to any look, especially the ones in vibrant colors like this orange blazer with billowy sleeves worn over a lacy bralette and pants

Orange punch

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Lastly, Sonakshi gives off vintage vibes in this black buttoned blazer and matching belt that cinched her waist, styled with loose-bottomed pants

Vintage style

