april 15, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha's 10 blazer looks to try
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha has a penchant for blazers. Here, she wore a black crop top and trousers and topped it off with an oversized black blazer
Boss babe
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
The Heeramandi actress loves to play with proportions and this time around went for a long yellow blazer and styled it with matching flared pants and bandeau
Bold and bright
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Blazers are a key element of her style. Sinha wore a yellow satin pantsuit and styled it with a matching corset top
Ultra-stylish styling
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Sonakshi elevated her business-chic look by pairing a beige and white long blazer with a beige pleated skirt
Effortlessly chic
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Adding some bling to her pantsuit, the diva wowed us in a sequin green pantsuit teamed with a cowl neckline shimmery purple top
Bling on!
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
All-white look
We must admit it, the Dabangg star always looks amazing in structured silhouettes like this long white coat worn over a matching bodycon dress
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi looked immaculate in a gray fitted bodysuit and cropped jacket paired with oversized matching cargo pants
Striped pantsuit
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The actress gives a sexy twist to a white long overcoat and straight-fit pants by styling them with a black corset top
Stunner
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
A blazer instantly adds a cool factor to any look, especially the ones in vibrant colors like this orange blazer with billowy sleeves worn over a lacy bralette and pants
Orange punch
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Lastly, Sonakshi gives off vintage vibes in this black buttoned blazer and matching belt that cinched her waist, styled with loose-bottomed pants
Vintage style
