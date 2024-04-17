Heading 3

Sonakshi Sinha’s 10 co-ords looks

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Sonakshi looked ravishing in this starry-print sequined skirt and jacket set that she styled with a black tube top

Ravishing

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Giving us modern boss lady vibes, Sinha upped the formal style quotient in a yellow three-piece suit

Boss Lady 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

The Dabangg actress looked striking in a blazer and matching formal pants

Power Play 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Sonakshi opted for a fusion beige Dhoti with an embellished blazer 

Fusion wear 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Here, Sonakshi gave some major fusion outfit goals as she paired her printed co-ord set with a black printed shrug and some oxidized silver jewellery

Fusion Style

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

The Heeramandi actress donned a multi-colored quirky printed co-ord set 

Cool Girl 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Style On Point 

Sinha struck a pose in flared white pants, a matching long blazer, and a black corset top, making for a ravishing look

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Perfect for a pool day, Sonakshi’s coordinated three-piece pastel outfit is giving us vacay outfit goals! 

Vacay Style 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

The actress looked adorable in a floral yellow coordinated set by Anita Dongre

Floral Galore

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Sonakshi’s printed athleisure co-ord set is equal parts comfy and stylish

Sporty Look

