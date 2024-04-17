Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Fashion
april 17, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha’s 10 co-ords looks
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Sonakshi looked ravishing in this starry-print sequined skirt and jacket set that she styled with a black tube top
Ravishing
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Giving us modern boss lady vibes, Sinha upped the formal style quotient in a yellow three-piece suit
Boss Lady
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
The Dabangg actress looked striking in a blazer and matching formal pants
Power Play
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Sonakshi opted for a fusion beige Dhoti with an embellished blazer
Fusion wear
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Here, Sonakshi gave some major fusion outfit goals as she paired her printed co-ord set with a black printed shrug and some oxidized silver jewellery
Fusion Style
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
The Heeramandi actress donned a multi-colored quirky printed co-ord set
Cool Girl
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Style On Point
Sinha struck a pose in flared white pants, a matching long blazer, and a black corset top, making for a ravishing look
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Perfect for a pool day, Sonakshi’s coordinated three-piece pastel outfit is giving us vacay outfit goals!
Vacay Style
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
The actress looked adorable in a floral yellow coordinated set by Anita Dongre
Floral Galore
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Sonakshi’s printed athleisure co-ord set is equal parts comfy and stylish
Sporty Look
