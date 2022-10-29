Sonakshi Sinha’s best desi looks
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The Dabangg actress painted the town red in a garden print sharara-cape set designed by Arpita Mehta
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She left us gasping at her bold desi look featuring a peppy neon saree embellished with crystals.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She looked festive-ready in a vibrant and light-weight lime green co-ord set that consisted of floral-print palazzos, a matching bralette, and a long jacket.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Giving a playful spin to staple lehengas, the Dabangg star looked beautiful in a floral-print co-ord set and a long jacket.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She showed us a fashion-forward way to experiment with drapes by sporting this blush pink saree with a floor-length jacket.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She kept things trendy in a floral-print three-piece set from Anamika Khanna’s label AK-OK.
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She turned heads as she donned a pristine white saree with a strappy blouse and a cape that landed on the floor.
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She paired a shimmery drape with palazzo pants and showed us how to ace contemporary desi looks.
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She looks stunning in a pretty yellow embellished kalidar suit and diamond danglers.
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She left us star-struck in a midnight blue shimmery lehenga that came with a strapless blouse and a sheer dupatta.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.