Sonakshi Sinha’s best desi looks

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram 

The Dabangg actress painted the town red in a garden print sharara-cape set designed by Arpita Mehta

Romancing With Red 

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram 

She left us gasping at her bold desi look featuring a peppy neon saree embellished with crystals.

Bold Neon

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She looked festive-ready in a vibrant and light-weight lime green co-ord set that consisted of floral-print palazzos, a matching bralette, and a long jacket. 

Vibrant Hues

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Giving a playful spin to staple lehengas, the Dabangg star looked beautiful in a floral-print co-ord set and a long jacket. 

Playful Lehengas

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She showed us a fashion-forward way to experiment with drapes by sporting this blush pink saree with a floor-length jacket.

Unconventional Choices

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She kept things trendy in a floral-print three-piece set from Anamika Khanna’s label AK-OK.

Wedding Ready

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

She turned heads as she donned a pristine white saree with a strappy blouse and a cape that landed on the floor.

Gorgeous In White

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

She paired a shimmery drape with palazzo pants and showed us how to ace contemporary desi looks. 

Fashion Forward

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

She looks stunning in a pretty yellow embellished kalidar suit and diamond danglers.

Stunning In Yellow

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

She left us star-struck in a midnight blue shimmery lehenga that came with a strapless blouse and a sheer dupatta.

Right Kind Of Blues

