Sonakshi Sinha’s
best looks so far
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 11, 2023
FASHION
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The Dabangg actress looked fierce in a blue denim pantsuit that made heads turn!
Fierce In Denim
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She makes a striking case for all-black outfits in a shimmery black midi dress and a leather jacket
Woman In Black
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Her desi style in this printed lehenga by Anamika Khanna is on fleek!
Desi Girl
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi aces chic style in a bright yellow blazer teamed with wide-legged cargo pants and a black sports bra
Quirky Style
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She rocks a signature Arpita Mehta red and sand garden print sharara and cape set
Lovely In Red
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The Kalank actress looks smoking hot in a bright red saree with ruffles
Ruffles Love
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She serves quirky style goals in a monochrome three-piece set from HUEMN
Monochrome Mood
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She turned heads as she donned a pristine white saree with a strappy blouse and a cape that landed on the floor
White Delight
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
For her appearance in the Myntra Fashion Superstar, she swore by a snazzy plaid yellow Dhruv Kapoor pantsuit and a denim bustier crop top
Plaid Route
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She looked fashionable in a pristine white Gauri & Nainika midi dress with cape sleeves
Snazzy
