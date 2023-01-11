Heading 3

Sonakshi Sinha’s
best looks so far

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 11, 2023

FASHION

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The Dabangg actress looked fierce in a blue denim pantsuit that made heads turn!

Fierce In Denim

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She makes a striking case for all-black outfits in a shimmery black midi dress and a leather jacket

Woman In Black

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Her desi style in this printed lehenga by Anamika Khanna is on fleek!

Desi Girl 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi aces chic style in a bright yellow blazer teamed with wide-legged cargo pants and a black sports bra

Quirky Style

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She rocks a signature Arpita Mehta red and sand garden print sharara and cape set

Lovely In Red

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The Kalank actress looks smoking hot in a bright red saree with ruffles

Ruffles Love

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She serves quirky style goals in a monochrome three-piece set from HUEMN

Monochrome Mood

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

She turned heads as she donned a pristine white saree with a strappy blouse and a cape that landed on the floor

White Delight

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

For her appearance in the Myntra Fashion Superstar, she swore by a snazzy plaid yellow Dhruv Kapoor pantsuit and a denim bustier crop top

Plaid Route

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She looked fashionable in a pristine white Gauri & Nainika midi dress with cape sleeves

Snazzy 

