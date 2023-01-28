Heading 3

Sonakshi Sinha’s
 Chic western style

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 28, 2023

FASHION

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The Double XL actress shows us how to keep things snazzy in a chic white corset dress from Appapop.

Cool Girl 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She takes the street style up a notch in an all-black outfit paired with a printed white overshirt. 

Street Style

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She is a total style diva in this abstract-print Anamika Khanna co-ord that is a riot of colours! 

Riot Of Colours

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The 35-year-old also makes a chic case for formal style in this edgy orange blazer dress and a pair of strappy tie-up heels. 

Orange Dolly

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

In a sparkly bodycon dress that ends just below her thighs, Sona shows us how to glam things up. 

Sparkle & Shine

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She flaunts her snazzy boss babe side in a purple pantsuit from fashion designer house Puneet Kapoor Label. 

Boss Babe

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She looks glamorous in a dazzling black ankle-length dress doused in sequin work and hand embroidery. 

Dazzling In Black

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She puts her fashionable foot forwards in a pristine white Gauri & Nainika midi dress with cape sleeves. 

Picture Perfect

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She dials up the drama in a strapless metallic midi dress by Amit Aggarwal. 

Metallic Moment

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Making a strong case for bodycon dresses, Sona rocked a snazzy pink mini dress from the label Frow. 

Pink Drama

