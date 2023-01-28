Sonakshi Sinha’s
Chic western style
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 28, 2023
FASHION
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The Double XL actress shows us how to keep things snazzy in a chic white corset dress from Appapop.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She takes the street style up a notch in an all-black outfit paired with a printed white overshirt.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She is a total style diva in this abstract-print Anamika Khanna co-ord that is a riot of colours!
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The 35-year-old also makes a chic case for formal style in this edgy orange blazer dress and a pair of strappy tie-up heels.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
In a sparkly bodycon dress that ends just below her thighs, Sona shows us how to glam things up.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She flaunts her snazzy boss babe side in a purple pantsuit from fashion designer house Puneet Kapoor Label.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She looks glamorous in a dazzling black ankle-length dress doused in sequin work and hand embroidery.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She puts her fashionable foot forwards in a pristine white Gauri & Nainika midi dress with cape sleeves.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She dials up the drama in a strapless metallic midi dress by Amit Aggarwal.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Making a strong case for bodycon dresses, Sona rocked a snazzy pink mini dress from the label Frow.
