Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Mohit K. Dixit

Fashion

june 24, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha's Killer Looks in Ethnic

For her wedding, Sonakshi Sinha opted for a white hand-embroidered ivory saree. She teamed it up with a matching blouse

Bridal look

Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha's reception look featured a red banarasi saree adorned with gold embroidery and broad patti borders. This ensemble truly showcased her elegance and style. 

Regal red

Image: Pinkvilla

The Dabangg actress dazzled in a black and golden saree. She paired it with a full-sleeved blouse. Sonakshi chose a pair of heavy earrings and a set of bangles to complete her look

 Beauty In Black

Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

Sonakshi wowed us by wearing a Sindoori red ensemble. The saree featured exquisite embroidery on the pallu and a chic shoulder drape

 Red supremacy

Video Credits: Mayur Butwani

Setting a new trend, the Lootera actress dressed in a head-to-toe sari featuring quirky checks. She gave comfy and cool vibes

 Checkered saree

Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

 Floral Elegance 

Sonakshi Sinha looked ethereal in this midnight blue saree. The floral prints on the ensemble added a touch of freshness

Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

 Ruffle game

Showcasing her love for ruffles, the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a lovely pink drape and styled it with statement jewelry

Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha looked no less than a fairy in this pristine white saree, which she wore with a strappy blouse. The sheer, embroidered cape is the highlight of her ensemble

 Serene white

Photographer: Kamalesh Sathiyan 

Red-y to rule

She looked alluring and enchanting in a ruffled pre-drape saree. The ruffled designs added a twist to the traditional ensemble

Photographer: Prateek Patel

This sheer and sequined saree accentuated her curves. Undeniably, Sonakshi looked mesmerizing in this embellished ensemble 

Glitz and Glam

Photographer: Saurabh Dalvi 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here