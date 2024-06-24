Heading 3
Sonakshi Sinha's Killer Looks in Ethnic
For her wedding, Sonakshi Sinha opted for a white hand-embroidered ivory saree. She teamed it up with a matching blouse
Bridal look
Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha's reception look featured a red banarasi saree adorned with gold embroidery and broad patti borders. This ensemble truly showcased her elegance and style.
Regal red
Image: Pinkvilla
The Dabangg actress dazzled in a black and golden saree. She paired it with a full-sleeved blouse. Sonakshi chose a pair of heavy earrings and a set of bangles to complete her look
Beauty In Black
Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
Sonakshi wowed us by wearing a Sindoori red ensemble. The saree featured exquisite embroidery on the pallu and a chic shoulder drape
Red supremacy
Video Credits: Mayur Butwani
Setting a new trend, the Lootera actress dressed in a head-to-toe sari featuring quirky checks. She gave comfy and cool vibes
Checkered saree
Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
Floral Elegance
Sonakshi Sinha looked ethereal in this midnight blue saree. The floral prints on the ensemble added a touch of freshness
Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
Ruffle game
Showcasing her love for ruffles, the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a lovely pink drape and styled it with statement jewelry
Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha looked no less than a fairy in this pristine white saree, which she wore with a strappy blouse. The sheer, embroidered cape is the highlight of her ensemble
Serene white
Photographer: Kamalesh Sathiyan
Red-y to rule
She looked alluring and enchanting in a ruffled pre-drape saree. The ruffled designs added a twist to the traditional ensemble
Photographer: Prateek Patel
This sheer and sequined saree accentuated her curves. Undeniably, Sonakshi looked mesmerizing in this embellished ensemble
Glitz and Glam
Photographer: Saurabh Dalvi
