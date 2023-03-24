Heading 3

Sonakshi Sinha’s most glamorous looks 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 24, 2023

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram


The Dabangg actress looks flawless in a ravishing yellow outfit featuring a slinky embellished bralette-style blouse

Flawless

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She turned into a disco diva in Itrh’s high-octane sparkly co-ord set

Glitzy Affair 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Red Hot

Sonakshi paints the town red in a blood-red halter-style crop top, a long skirt, and a red cape 

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

She looks fabulous in a sparkly neon green saree bedecked with crystal embellishments

Neon Magic

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She ups the style quotient in a trendy denim outfit featuring minimal prints in white 

Trendy 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She keeps things modish in a chic white corset dress from Appapop

Cool Girl 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Her glam look in an all-black shimmery starry-print skirt and jacket set is unmissable

Glam Style

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi dazzled in a shimmery black crystal pre-draped saree 

Playful 

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

She looked stunning in a pristine white saree with a strappy blouse and a floor-length cape 

Turning Heads 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She looks gorgeous in this bright red bodycon ensemble with a thigh-high slit 

Spicy Hot

