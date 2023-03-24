Sonakshi Sinha’s most glamorous looks
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 24, 2023
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The Dabangg actress looks flawless in a ravishing yellow outfit featuring a slinky embellished bralette-style blouse
Flawless
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She turned into a disco diva in Itrh’s high-octane sparkly co-ord set
Glitzy Affair
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Red Hot
Sonakshi paints the town red in a blood-red halter-style crop top, a long skirt, and a red cape
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She looks fabulous in a sparkly neon green saree bedecked with crystal embellishments
Neon Magic
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She ups the style quotient in a trendy denim outfit featuring minimal prints in white
Trendy
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She keeps things modish in a chic white corset dress from Appapop
Cool Girl
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Her glam look in an all-black shimmery starry-print skirt and jacket set is unmissable
Glam Style
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi dazzled in a shimmery black crystal pre-draped saree
Playful
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She looked stunning in a pristine white saree with a strappy blouse and a floor-length cape
Turning Heads
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She looks gorgeous in this bright red bodycon ensemble with a thigh-high slit
Spicy Hot
