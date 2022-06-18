Heading 3
Sonakshi Sinha's necklace collection
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Photo: Saurabh Dalvi
One look at Sonakshi Sinha's jewellery style and you will realise that she has an affinity for silver necklaces like this exquisite piece enhanced with red stones and dainty pearls
Striking silver piece
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
And they have become her go-to accessories on most occasions. Wearing a silver necklace featuring round-shaped designs bordered with pearls
Boho-chic
Photo: K Vinayak
Sonakshi goes for a double-layered silver chain necklace to top off her glamorous look
Silver love
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam
A gold chain necklace looks thoroughly modern and is perfect for adding some drama
Gold chain necklace
The actress makes the heavy gold-toned choker necklace off-set with green drops look so cool with her Indo-western attire
Wedding style inspo
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Layered necklaces are having a moment! The Dabangg star wore a dainty paper link choker necklace with a multi-circle choker and star lariat necklace
Layered adornments
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Bold yet delicate, this truly unique gold necklace added charm to her look
Off-beat design
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Always pushing fashion boundaries, Sonakshi went for a gold, link chain chunky necklace accented with a dramatic yellow stone
Bold & dramatic
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The contemporary style, plain gold choker necklaces go well with her minimalistic look
Contemporary touch
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Photo: Saurabh Dalvi
Lastly, she wore a wacky black layered necklace, just the piece that screams for attention
Quirky necklace
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sidharth Malhotra's uber-cool jackets