Sonakshi Sinha's necklace collection

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram 
Photo: Saurabh Dalvi

One look at Sonakshi Sinha's jewellery style and you will realise that she has an affinity for silver necklaces like this exquisite piece enhanced with red stones and dainty pearls

Striking silver piece

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

And they have become her go-to accessories on most occasions. Wearing a silver necklace featuring round-shaped designs bordered with pearls

Boho-chic

Photo: K Vinayak

Sonakshi goes for a double-layered silver chain necklace to top off her glamorous look

Silver love

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam

A gold chain necklace looks thoroughly modern and is perfect for adding some drama

Gold chain necklace

The actress makes the heavy gold-toned choker necklace off-set with green drops look so cool with her Indo-western attire

Wedding style inspo

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Layered necklaces are having a moment! The Dabangg star wore a dainty paper link choker necklace with a multi-circle choker and star lariat necklace

Layered adornments

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Bold yet delicate, this truly unique gold necklace added charm to her look

Off-beat design

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Always pushing fashion boundaries, Sonakshi went for a gold, link chain chunky necklace accented with a dramatic yellow stone

Bold & dramatic

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The contemporary style, plain gold choker necklaces go well with her minimalistic look

Contemporary touch

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Photo: Saurabh Dalvi

Lastly, she wore a wacky black layered necklace, just the piece that screams for attention

Quirky necklace 

