Sonakshi Sinha’s statement outfits
Nov 10, 2022
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The Double XL actress turned heads as she stepped out in a denim blue ensemble with a white crop top and clear point-toe heels.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She opted for a chic and elegant look in a cream-colored ruffled dress with lavender floral prints by Needle and Thread.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi looked like a badass babe as she rocked a black shimmer midi dress and a black cropped jacket to complete the look.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She wore a very chic and modish look wearing a beige-colored gown with green floral motifs by Arpita Mehta and accessorized with oxidized jewelry.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sporting a very casual and stylish look in a Calvin Klien brallete and blue wide leg jeans, she styled the look with a bright yellow blazer for that pop of color.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The actress wore a colorful range of floral printed lehenga with her dupatta styled like a cape by Anamika Khan and added to her look with beige heels.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She exuded bombshell vibes in a little black dress paired up with an embellished black blazer and luxurious boots.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She sported a white shirt dress and gave it the ideal amount of glam and power by accessorizing it with a black Appapop corset belt and a pair of high heels.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi was all about confidence and style in her yellow pantsuit by Ranbir Mukherjee, and she added a touch of brightness to her look with statement gold earrings.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The Dabangg actress looked stunning in a deep orange blazer dress that featured a waist belt for that snatched look and strappy heels that were to die for.
