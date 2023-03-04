Sonakshi Sinha’s stunning style files
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 04, 2023
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The Dabangg actress looks phenomenal in this crisp white full-sleeve shirt and a snazzy little mini skirt
Flawless
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi dazzled in a striking black crystal pre-draped concept saree from Itrh
Dazzling
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She painted the town red in a gorgeous red contemporary lehenga set by designer Arpita Mehta
Gorgeous
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She makes a case for bold shades in this striking neon green saree bedecked with crystal embellishments
Neon Magic
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She makes a striking glam statement in this all-black shimmery starry-print skirt and jacket set
Glam Style
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She looks fabulous in this blood-red halter-style crop top, a long skirt, and a red cape
Fabulous
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She looks ravishing in this bright red bodycon number with a thigh-high slit
Spicy Hot
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The Double XL actress oozes diva vibes in this shimmery black bodycon dress and a short jacket
Diva Vibes
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Her floral lehenga with silver jewellery is every bit gorgeous and perfect for a wedding look
Floral Magic
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She exudes boss lady vibes in this greenish-yellow three-piece co-ord set
Power Look
