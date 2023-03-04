Heading 3

Sonakshi Sinha’s stunning style files

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The Dabangg actress looks phenomenal in this crisp white full-sleeve shirt and a snazzy little mini skirt 

Flawless

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi dazzled in a striking black crystal pre-draped concept saree from Itrh

Dazzling

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She painted the town red in a  gorgeous red contemporary lehenga set by designer Arpita Mehta

Gorgeous 

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram 

She makes a case for bold shades in this striking neon green saree bedecked with crystal embellishments

Neon Magic

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She makes a striking glam statement in this all-black shimmery starry-print skirt and jacket set

Glam Style

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She looks fabulous in this blood-red halter-style crop top, a long skirt, and a red cape 

Fabulous 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She looks ravishing in this bright red bodycon number with a thigh-high slit 

Spicy Hot

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The Double XL actress oozes diva vibes in this shimmery black bodycon dress and a short jacket

Diva Vibes

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Her floral lehenga with silver jewellery is every bit gorgeous and perfect for a wedding look

Floral Magic

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She exudes boss lady vibes in this greenish-yellow three-piece co-ord set

Power Look 

