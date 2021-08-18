Sonakshi Sinha's trendy looks
august 18, 2021
Sonakshi stuns in Nikita Karizma‘s satin exaggerated sleeves top paired with a draped skirt. She rounds off her look with glistening lace heels
The diva opted for a bodycon dress and teamed it with a trench coat. She completed her look with matching kitten heels and accessories
The ‘Akira’ actress raised her style stakes high in this black bodycon dress
Romantic Ruffles! Sona looks breathtakingly beautiful in Tarik Ediz’s sheer white off-shoulder top and skirt set
Here, she opted for a puffy sleeve dress and paired it with classic hoop earrings and strappy heels
Razzle-dazzle! She rocks this black dress with puffy sleeves. The beauty accentuates her look by wearing matching heels and accessories
The ‘Rowdy Rathore’ actress is seen wearing a soft pink ruched dress. She accessorised it with a stunning neckpiece and metallic heels
Bling it on! Sonakshi steals our heart in Atelier Zuhra’s electric blue sparkling dress with alluring faux fur detailing. She amps up her look with striking accessories
The actress looks awe-inspiringly beautiful in this blush pink glittering strapless tail dress
Hitting the retro button! The actress looks pretty in a polka dots top with floral charm paired with a mini pleated skirt. She amps up her look with a vintage hairstyle
For more updates on Sonakshi Sinha and fashion, follow Pinkvilla