Sonam-Bhumi Divas in Anamika Khanna

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 18, 2023

Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram

The Biwi No. 1 actress looks pretty in a soft pink Anamika Khanna saree and cape set

Karisma Kapoor

Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Sonam is a sight to behold in Anamika Khanna’s ivory one-shoulder kurta with an asymmetrical hem, flared matching pants, and a cape with golden accents

Sonam Kapoor 

Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl stole the show in a signature black couture ensemble by the ace designer

Madhuri Dixit 

Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Katrina looked gorgeous in a flaming red two-piece outfit bearing distinctive designs and mirror embellishments

Katrina Kaif

Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Malla brought some high-octane glam in a luxe green co-ord set featuring a long yellow jacket with pearl detailing on the border 

Malaika Arora

Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram

The starlet looked stunning in a  statement ivory saree featuring gold embroidery

Athiya Shetty

Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Jacqueline looked chic in a monochrome striped co-ord with red tassels 

Jacqueline Fernandez

Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Sonakshi redefined elegance in this printed three-piece set by Anamika Khanna

Sonakshi Sinha

Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Bhumi turned heads in an Indo-western ensemble featuring a dhoti-style skirt, a plunging-neck bralette, and a long-sleeve jacket

Bhumi Pednekar 

