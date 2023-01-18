Sonam-Bhumi Divas in Anamika Khanna
Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram
The Biwi No. 1 actress looks pretty in a soft pink Anamika Khanna saree and cape set
Karisma Kapoor
Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Sonam is a sight to behold in Anamika Khanna’s ivory one-shoulder kurta with an asymmetrical hem, flared matching pants, and a cape with golden accents
Sonam Kapoor
B-town divas in Anamika Khanna outfits
Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl stole the show in a signature black couture ensemble by the ace designer
Madhuri Dixit
Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Katrina looked gorgeous in a flaming red two-piece outfit bearing distinctive designs and mirror embellishments
Katrina Kaif
Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Malla brought some high-octane glam in a luxe green co-ord set featuring a long yellow jacket with pearl detailing on the border
Malaika Arora
Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram
The starlet looked stunning in a statement ivory saree featuring gold embroidery
Athiya Shetty
Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Jacqueline looked chic in a monochrome striped co-ord with red tassels
Jacqueline Fernandez
Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Sonakshi redefined elegance in this printed three-piece set by Anamika Khanna
Sonakshi Sinha
Source: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Bhumi turned heads in an Indo-western ensemble featuring a dhoti-style skirt, a plunging-neck bralette, and a long-sleeve jacket
Bhumi Pednekar
