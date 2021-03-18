in Blazers

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

March 18, 2021

She wore this custom blazer by Ralph and Russo for Cannes 2019

Then she was seen in this mint green wrap number by Osman Studio

She wore this blush pink blazer cinched at the waist

This piece was from Fenty

She then paired this Bhane blazer with a knife-pleated skirt

A desi twist was given with this Anamika Khanna combo

She was also seen wearing this custom Peter Dundas piece

And here head to toe in Gucci!

Next up is this rainbow parade, ADORABLE!

She wore this Escada ensemble for movie promotions

Finally, we end the list with this delicate Rahul Mishra number!

