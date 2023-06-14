Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 14, 2023

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in shades of red

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor looked absolutely breathtaking in a long flowy red maxi dress

Queen of Hearts 


She brought some drama in an extravagant red cape and a sparkly body-hugging gown

Red Love

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She exuded glamour in a dark red midi dress by Alexander McQueen

Glamourous 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Phenomenal 

Sonam looked gorgeous in a red wrap-style kurta and ankle-length straight pants 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She looked elegant in a beautiful linen saree by Anavila 

Elegant 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She left us floored with her stunning look in a classic red salwar suit

Diva 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She exuded charm in a red anarkali and a structured jacket by Raghavendra Rathore

Charming

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam made a striking case for unusual style in a solid red drape and a concept blouse 

Unusual Style

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Her one-of-a-kind red and white floral lehenga looked phenomenal 

Gorgeous

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She struck the perfect balance between contemporary and ethnic in a striped red outfit

Stunning

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here