Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Skin & Hair Secrets May 06, 2021
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja manages to look as stunning as ever and the secret behind her flawless skin and gorgeous hair is quite interesting!
As a rule of the thumb, Sonam begins her skin care with three simple steps- cleanse, tone and moisturise
Highlighting the importance of sunscreen, Sonam had revealed that she never forgets to apply it before stepping out
She is not a big fan of chemical-laden products and therefore relies on home remedies for taking care of her skin
For naturally glowing skin, she swears by an organic face mask made of gram flour and curd
She uses milk as an astringent and also consumes coconut water regularly to keep her skin in a good condition
The ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ actress has started using anti-aging products as she believes that those are indeed important once you turn 30
When it comes to hair care, Sonam always applies heat protectant before using any of the styling tools
For naturally beautiful hair, she oils the hair twice a month with a mix of sweet almond oil, coconut oil and shikakai
Sonam has also emphasised on the importance of moisturising and conditioning in order to keep her hair smooth and silky
Finally, she has one great hack for everyone: eating right and bring happy and content is the main key to flawless skin!
