Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is A Vision In Red July 04, 2021
Ever since the promotions for her movie ‘The Zoya Factor’ began, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was spotted wearing a host of gorgeous red outfits on several occasions
Her delicate linen saree by Anavila was an elegant choice for a traditional look. With gold accessories, she rounded off the look well
For a contemporary look, she wore a solid red drape with a concept blouse that featured a zip running through it
Even for her big day, Sonam chose to stay loyal to red! Her stunning Anuradha Vakil red ensemble that was styled with lavish jewellery left us in awe!
Adding a modern touch to the desi attire, she sported an anarkali by Raghavendra Rathore that came with a structured jacket
Giving us major festive wear inspiration in another anarkali, the ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ actress showed us how to keep things simple yet significant
Her one-of-a-kind floral lehenga by Vedika surely has our heart! We love the way she styled it with a lovely pair of gold drop earrings
Looking like a desi pataka, Mrs Ahuja left us floored with her stunning look in a classic red Gulabo salwar-suit set by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
Striking the perfect balance between contemporary and ethnic, Sonam opted for a red striped number that included a long kurta and full-length skinny trousers
And lastly, this eccentric jumpsuit saree from Rheson gave us major modern-day Indian princess vibes
