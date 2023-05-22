pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 22, 2023
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s blazer style
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja brought her A-game to the table in this printed blazer paired with an overcoat
Acing Trends
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She stole the show in an all-blue blazer paired with a floral dress
Blues
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Radiant
The Neerja actress looked stunning in a deep-purple trench coat blazer
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam added sheen and elegance to her look in this brown-hued blazer
OOTN
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She looked stunning in a blue blazer and white bodysuit
Maternity Style
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She redefined elegance in a black dress and an off-white blazer
Elegant
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She opted for a neutral-toned blazer with cropped red pants and showed us how it’s done
Stunner
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She turned heads in a black tuxedo saree that she paired with a beige blazer
Unconventional Choices
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She kept things chic yet formal in a bright red blazer, a white shirt, and red bottoms
Chic Style
She made a striking style statement in a custom white blazer and pants by Ralph & Russo
Phenomenal
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
