Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 22, 2023

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s blazer style

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja brought her A-game to the table in this printed blazer paired with an overcoat

Acing Trends

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She stole the show in an all-blue blazer paired with a floral dress

Blues

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Radiant

The Neerja actress looked stunning in a deep-purple trench coat blazer

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam added sheen and elegance to her look in this brown-hued blazer

OOTN

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She looked stunning in a blue blazer and white bodysuit

Maternity Style

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She redefined elegance in a black dress and an off-white blazer

Elegant

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She opted for a neutral-toned blazer with cropped red pants and showed us how it’s done

Stunner

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She turned heads in a black tuxedo saree that she paired with a beige blazer

Unconventional Choices

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She kept things chic yet formal in a bright red blazer, a white shirt, and red bottoms

Chic Style

She made a striking style statement in a custom white blazer and pants by Ralph & Russo

Phenomenal

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

