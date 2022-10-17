Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s gorgeous desi looks

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

For her recent Karwa Chauth look, the star was decked up in a gorgeous Tussar Kantha embroidery ghagra set with a Kanjeevaram border and an organza Badla dupatta. 

Serving Goals 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

To celebrate Diwali in Notting Hill, the Delhi-6 actress chose a stunning cream and gold chikankari outfit and looked ethereal in it! 

Ethereal In Ivory

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

She looked breathtakingly beautiful in a pastel turquoise blue and blush pink anarkali set that she picked out for her sister’s wedding. 

Wedding Guest Style 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

The diva wore a crushed molten gold lehenga set by Itrh, which was both, impressive and lightweight. 

Like A Million Bucks

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

She managed to go all-out with bold colours as she picked out a head-to-toe rich brocade ensemble from the shelves of the label Raw Mango. 

 Bold Style

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

At a star-studded wedding bash, she stood out in an elegant Good Earth saree that was styled with a contrasting lilac blouse and ornate jewellery. 

Elegant As Always

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Her unconventional choices are worth a mention, and this striking white Anamika Khanna and a statement jacket serve as proof. 

Unconventional Style

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Serving muse to designer Abhinav Mishra, Sonam looked gorgeous in a traditional gota and mirror work lehenga, which was both, exquisite and classic. 

Classic Glam

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

She looked festive-ready in a full-sleeved House Of Masaba ensemble that featured a busy print of gold trees. 

Festive Ready

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

For another outstanding look, the fashionista wore a black semi-sheer anarkali and layered it with a voluminous black and white bandhej jacket and a classic black trench. 

Stunning In Black

