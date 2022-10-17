Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s gorgeous desi looks
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
For her recent Karwa Chauth look, the star was decked up in a gorgeous Tussar Kantha embroidery ghagra set with a Kanjeevaram border and an organza Badla dupatta.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
To celebrate Diwali in Notting Hill, the Delhi-6 actress chose a stunning cream and gold chikankari outfit and looked ethereal in it!
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She looked breathtakingly beautiful in a pastel turquoise blue and blush pink anarkali set that she picked out for her sister’s wedding.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The diva wore a crushed molten gold lehenga set by Itrh, which was both, impressive and lightweight.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She managed to go all-out with bold colours as she picked out a head-to-toe rich brocade ensemble from the shelves of the label Raw Mango.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
At a star-studded wedding bash, she stood out in an elegant Good Earth saree that was styled with a contrasting lilac blouse and ornate jewellery.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Her unconventional choices are worth a mention, and this striking white Anamika Khanna and a statement jacket serve as proof.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Serving muse to designer Abhinav Mishra, Sonam looked gorgeous in a traditional gota and mirror work lehenga, which was both, exquisite and classic.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She looked festive-ready in a full-sleeved House Of Masaba ensemble that featured a busy print of gold trees.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
For another outstanding look, the fashionista wore a black semi-sheer anarkali and layered it with a voluminous black and white bandhej jacket and a classic black trench.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.