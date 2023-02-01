Sonam Kapoor
and her desi style
pinkvilla
Neenaz
Akhtar
FASHION
FEB 01, 2023
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The Neerja actress looks absolutely ethereal in an off-white silk net saree and a chikankari dupatta designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Ethereal
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam decked up in a festive traditional attire that consisted of a printed orange, purple, and green-coloured anarkali suit
Colourful Haze
Tara Sutaria's white wardrobe
Disha Patani's hot bikini looks
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She looked straight out of a fairy tale in this heavily embroidered sheer white indo-western saree paired and a statement white flowy shrug
Fairy
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
For a festivity at home, she chose to wear a stunning ghagra-choli set from the shelves of re-ceremonial
Festive Look
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The diva looked like a regal dream in a handwoven Jamdani anarkali by Gaurang Shah
Regal In Yellow
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam looks gorgeous in a pink embroidery ghagra with a Kanjeevaram border and an organza Badla dupatta
Gorgeous
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this embroidered ivory-white Anarkali and statement earrings
Delightful
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She served major maternity outfit goals in a luxe Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree romantically draped to show off her baby bump
Maternity Style
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She is a golden girl in this crushed metallic lehenga from Itrh
Metallic Lehenga
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.