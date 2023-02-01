Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor
and her desi style

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz
Akhtar

FASHION

FEB 01, 2023

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

The Neerja actress looks absolutely ethereal in an off-white silk net saree and a chikankari dupatta designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Ethereal

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam decked up in a festive traditional attire that consisted of a printed orange, purple, and green-coloured anarkali suit 

Colourful Haze

Tara Sutaria's white wardrobe

Disha Patani's hot bikini looks

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She looked straight out of a fairy tale in this heavily embroidered sheer white indo-western saree paired and a statement white flowy shrug 

Fairy 

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

For a festivity at home, she chose to wear a stunning ghagra-choli set from the shelves of re-ceremonial

Festive Look

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

The diva looked like a regal dream in a handwoven Jamdani anarkali by Gaurang Shah

Regal In Yellow

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam looks gorgeous in a pink embroidery ghagra with a Kanjeevaram border and an organza Badla dupatta

Gorgeous 

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this embroidered ivory-white Anarkali and statement earrings

Delightful 

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She served major maternity outfit goals in a luxe Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree romantically draped to show off her baby bump 

Maternity Style

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She is a golden girl in this crushed metallic lehenga from Itrh

Metallic Lehenga

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here