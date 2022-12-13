Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor
 And her unique drapes

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Highlighted Pallu 

She draped her embroidered Good Earth India saree with a front tucked pallu that showed off the edges and front pleats

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

A look so elegant and unique at the same time, Sonam’s ivory white saree by Sabyasachi makes the humble traditional silhouette stand out

Unique Touches

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Take a cue from Sonam on how to add some bright elements to a simple saree by opting for a short, contrasting jacket

Contrasting Jacket

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

The fashionista showed us how to double up a zipper crop jacket as a blouse and style it with a monotone saree like a pro!

Modern Hacks 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Winters or not, her rustic orange Anavila saree looked unique when paired with this matching shrug on top

Saree With A Shrug

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Rolling out unconventional statement looks, Sonam Kapoor wore a co-ord set with a printed dupatta thrown over her shoulder, replicating a drape

Pants & Saree 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Giving a beautiful edge to a sheer black saree, the Zoya Factor actress paired it with a well-fitted corset and an elitist veil

Corset Saree 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Going big on statement sleeves, she picked out a puffy-sleeve blouse with statement collars and finished off her outfit with a waist belt

Trendy

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Showing us a dramatic way to elevate a simple chiffon saree, Kapoor Ahuja paired her ashy purple number with a matching pleated cape

Cape-style Saree

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

She made a bold statement with her golden chanderi saree that was put together with a gilt smock jumper instead of a tried-and-tested blouse

Golden Girl 

