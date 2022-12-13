Sonam Kapoor
And her unique drapes
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 13, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Highlighted Pallu
She draped her embroidered Good Earth India saree with a front tucked pallu that showed off the edges and front pleats
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
A look so elegant and unique at the same time, Sonam’s ivory white saree by Sabyasachi makes the humble traditional silhouette stand out
Unique Touches
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Take a cue from Sonam on how to add some bright elements to a simple saree by opting for a short, contrasting jacket
Contrasting Jacket
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The fashionista showed us how to double up a zipper crop jacket as a blouse and style it with a monotone saree like a pro!
Modern Hacks
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Winters or not, her rustic orange Anavila saree looked unique when paired with this matching shrug on top
Saree With A Shrug
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Rolling out unconventional statement looks, Sonam Kapoor wore a co-ord set with a printed dupatta thrown over her shoulder, replicating a drape
Pants & Saree
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Giving a beautiful edge to a sheer black saree, the Zoya Factor actress paired it with a well-fitted corset and an elitist veil
Corset Saree
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Going big on statement sleeves, she picked out a puffy-sleeve blouse with statement collars and finished off her outfit with a waist belt
Trendy
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Showing us a dramatic way to elevate a simple chiffon saree, Kapoor Ahuja paired her ashy purple number with a matching pleated cape
Cape-style Saree
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She made a bold statement with her golden chanderi saree that was put together with a gilt smock jumper instead of a tried-and-tested blouse
Golden Girl
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.