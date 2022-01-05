Fashion
Sonam Kapoor in dramatic black outfits
Classy Lady
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja teamed her velvet dress from Bhaane with a cream coat and looked classy and luxe
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Indo-Western Look
She looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder saree tuxedo by Jean Paul Gaultier
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Regal Elegance
Sonam graced the streets of London in a printed Anarkali by Sabyasachi. The mesh details enhanced the sultriness of the outfit
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Surreal Dress
The Raanjhanaa actor loves a blend of lace and floral. The black couture dress by design house Ashi Studio made for a surreal look
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Dramatic Saree
She absolutely slayed the Shehla Khan number that was tailored with sheer voluminous sleeves, Chantilly lace and tulle drape
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Style Diva
Her sensuous look in a floral print crop top and palazzo pants was all things chic!
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Lace Gown
Sonam donned an elegant black gown looking like a true diva
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The Neerja actor kept her airport look simple and classy in a black dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Airport Style
Ultra-Chic Look
Her head-to-toe Chloe ensemble featured a puffy see-through blouse with a high turtle neck accompanied by large puffy bishop sleeves
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Satin Love
The actress attended a book launch event and cast a spell on us in her beguiling black ensemble
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
