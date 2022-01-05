Fashion

JAN 05, 2022

Sonam Kapoor in dramatic black outfits

Classy Lady

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja teamed her velvet dress from Bhaane with a cream coat and looked classy and luxe

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Indo-Western Look

She looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder saree tuxedo by Jean Paul Gaultier

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Regal Elegance

Sonam graced the streets of London in a printed Anarkali by Sabyasachi. The mesh details enhanced the sultriness of the outfit

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Surreal Dress

The Raanjhanaa actor loves a blend of lace and floral. The black couture dress by design house Ashi Studio made for a surreal look

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Dramatic Saree

She absolutely slayed the Shehla Khan number that was tailored with sheer voluminous sleeves, Chantilly lace and tulle drape

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Style Diva

Her sensuous look in a floral print crop top and palazzo pants was all things chic!

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Lace Gown

Sonam donned an elegant black gown looking like a true diva

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

The Neerja actor kept her airport look simple and classy in a black dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Airport Style

Ultra-Chic Look

Her head-to-toe Chloe ensemble featured a puffy see-through blouse with a high turtle neck accompanied by large puffy bishop sleeves

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Satin Love

The actress attended a book launch event and cast a spell on us in her beguiling black ensemble

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

