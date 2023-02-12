Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor in black & white outfits

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor looks like a celestial goddess in this black and white anarkali set from the House of Masaba

Celestial Goddess

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

The OG fashion queen makes a solid style statement in a Victorian-inspired elegant black corset dress 

Victorian Style

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She looked breathtaking in an embroidered sheer white saree and a statement white shrug

Iconic Choices

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Her trendy look in this white ensemble from designer Taller Marmo is flawless

Trendy 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Kapoor Ahuja looked alluringly stylish in a black firefly dress stitched featuring voluminous full sleeves with little frills 

Snazzy OOTD

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She looks festive-ready in a shiny black kaftan bedecked with embroidery in contrasting shades

Festive Look 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

The Veere Di Wedding actress upped the glam quotient by slipping into a V-neck velvet Bhaane dress and an ivory jacket with a checkered pattern

Sophistication 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

The fashion mogul served maternity outfit goals in a luxe white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree

Maternity Fashion

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She redefines elegance in this milky-white organza saree from the Masaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor collection

Elegant 

