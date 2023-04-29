Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor in Ethnic Wear

 Hitarthi Shah

APRIL 29, 2023

Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

Sonam Kapoor looks  sensational in a multi-coloured  silk lehenga which is hand embroidered with tikki and floral motifs paired with a swarovski corset by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture

Glam affair

Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

She looks gorgeous in  yellow  handwoven  jamdani  anarkali with  hand  embroidered  kota  dupatta by Gaurang Shah

Splendid in Yellow

Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

Spectacular

Sonam looks spectacular in the black kaftan dress embellished with delicate pearls and heavy embroidery on one side of the dress paired with emerald maang tikka and sandals from Dior

Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

Sonam looks  graceful in an off-white chamois satin skirt with delicate sequins and pearls, worn with a long trailing multi-panelled dress, hand embroidered in pearls

Maternity fit

Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

Sonam looks dreamy and ethereal in an off-white chikan anarkali by Abu Jani

Dreamy

Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

Sonam looks elegant in a rust  saree paired with a long overcoat. She completed her look with a slick bun and gold choker necklace

Elegant

Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

She exudes vintage charm in a red velvet lehenga featuring intricate hand embroidery  in silver and gold zardozi and yellow dupatta by Anamika Khanna

Contemporary touch

Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

Sonam looks stunning in the gold crushed lehenga with a deep neck blouse echoing  richness and heritage

Stunner

Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

Sonam looked beautiful in a  simple white saree by Manish Malhotra paired with emerald jewellery

Simple glam

Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

She glammed up in a white saree by Masaba Gupta and silver dangling earrings keeping the look effortless

Regal look

