Sonam Kapoor in Ethnic Wear
Hitarthi Shah
APRIL 29, 2023
Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
Sonam Kapoor looks sensational in a multi-coloured silk lehenga which is hand embroidered with tikki and floral motifs paired with a swarovski corset by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture
Glam affair
Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
She looks gorgeous in yellow handwoven jamdani anarkali with hand embroidered kota dupatta by Gaurang Shah
Splendid in Yellow
Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
Spectacular
Sonam looks spectacular in the black kaftan dress embellished with delicate pearls and heavy embroidery on one side of the dress paired with emerald maang tikka and sandals from Dior
Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
Sonam looks graceful in an off-white chamois satin skirt with delicate sequins and pearls, worn with a long trailing multi-panelled dress, hand embroidered in pearls
Maternity fit
Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
Sonam looks dreamy and ethereal in an off-white chikan anarkali by Abu Jani
Dreamy
Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
Sonam looks elegant in a rust saree paired with a long overcoat. She completed her look with a slick bun and gold choker necklace
Elegant
Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
She exudes vintage charm in a red velvet lehenga featuring intricate hand embroidery in silver and gold zardozi and yellow dupatta by Anamika Khanna
Contemporary touch
Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
Sonam looks stunning in the gold crushed lehenga with a deep neck blouse echoing richness and heritage
Stunner
Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
Sonam looked beautiful in a simple white saree by Manish Malhotra paired with emerald jewellery
Simple glam
Image : Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
She glammed up in a white saree by Masaba Gupta and silver dangling earrings keeping the look effortless
Regal look
