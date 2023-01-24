Sonam Kapoor in gorgeous kurtas
JAN 24, 2023
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam Kapoor’s traditional attire featuring a printed orange, purple and green-coloured anarkali suit is a winter must-have
Festive Garb
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She looks like a regal dream in a handwoven Jamdani anarkali by Gaurang Shah
Regal In Yellow
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She aced the flowy silhouette in a stunning black kaftan designed by Anamika Khanna
Beauty In Black
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The Raanjhanaa actress looked ethereal in an ivory-white ensemble and statement earrings
Delightful
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The actress turned heads in a soothing pastel green and pink anarkali suit
Soothing Shades
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She went all-out with bold colours in a bright yellow and green brocade ensemble from the shelves of the label Raw Mango
Bright Hues
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She added a contemporary touch to her look by wearing a straight-fit brocade kurta with cropped leggings
Contemporary Touch
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Her red and white flared kurta with a collared neck design and red churidar pants are perfect for a fuss-free look
Red & White
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a crushed metallic and floral suit from Good Earth
Gorgeous
