Sonam Kapoor in gorgeous kurtas

JAN 24, 2023

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor’s traditional attire featuring a printed orange, purple and green-coloured anarkali suit is a winter must-have 

Festive Garb

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She looks like a regal dream in a handwoven Jamdani anarkali by Gaurang Shah

Regal In Yellow

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She aced the flowy silhouette in a stunning black kaftan designed by Anamika Khanna

Beauty In Black

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

The Raanjhanaa actress looked ethereal in an ivory-white ensemble and statement earrings

Delightful 

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

The actress turned heads in a soothing pastel green and pink anarkali suit 

Soothing Shades

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She went all-out with bold colours in a bright yellow and green brocade ensemble from the shelves of the label Raw Mango

Bright Hues

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She added a contemporary touch to her look by wearing a straight-fit brocade kurta with cropped leggings

Contemporary Touch

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Her red and white flared kurta with a collared neck design and red churidar pants are perfect for a fuss-free look

Red & White

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a crushed metallic and floral suit from Good Earth

Gorgeous

