MAY 15, 2023

Sonam Kapoor in gorgeous sarees 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous in a yellow linen saree from Anavila

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She looked ethereal in a bespoke JJ Valaya saree and silk jacket 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She looked radiant in an embroidered sheer white saree and a white shrug

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She served maternity outfit goals in a luxe white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She redefined elegance in a milky-white organza saree from the Masaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor collection

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

The Zoya Factor actress looked elegant in an ivory-white saree by Sabyasachi 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She added some bright elements to a simple saree with a short, contrasting jacket 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

This rustic orange saree looked paired with a matching shrug on top looked unique 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She took the unconventional route in a modern-age saree paired with a printed dupatta 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She looked like a vision in this simple white Manish Malhotra saree

