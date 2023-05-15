pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 15, 2023
Sonam Kapoor in gorgeous sarees
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous in a yellow linen saree from Anavila
Gorgeous
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She looked ethereal in a bespoke JJ Valaya saree and silk jacket
Ethereal
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Iconic Choices
She looked radiant in an embroidered sheer white saree and a white shrug
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She served maternity outfit goals in a luxe white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree
Maternity Fashion
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She redefined elegance in a milky-white organza saree from the Masaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor collection
Elegant
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The Zoya Factor actress looked elegant in an ivory-white saree by Sabyasachi
Unique
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She added some bright elements to a simple saree with a short, contrasting jacket
Bright Elements
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
This rustic orange saree looked paired with a matching shrug on top looked unique
Radiant
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She took the unconventional route in a modern-age saree paired with a printed dupatta
Unconventional Choices
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She looked like a vision in this simple white Manish Malhotra saree
Elegant
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.