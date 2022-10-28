Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor in shades of white 

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Raising the bar of iconic sartorial choices, Sonam looked breathtaking in a heavily embroidered sheer white indo-western saree and a statement white shrug.

Iconic Choices

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

She then opted for a stunning off-white ensemble that was contrasted with a red dupatta.

Gorgeous Diva

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

She personifies grace in this ivory saree drape by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and her mother’s jewellery. 

Personifying Grace

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Her festive look featuring an ivory-white chikankari anarkali kurta, a matching long skirt, and a chikankari dupatta was on point. 

Festive Look 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Always fashion-forward with her choices, Sonam gives new meaning to tassels in a white ensemble from designer Taller Marmo.

Trendy Choices

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

She is a sight to behold in this monochrome white saree custom-made by Manish Malhotra. 

Pristine White

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Sonam put her fashionable foot forward in a fluid silk creamy-white crepe skirt and a matching top on date night with hubby.

Fashionable As Always

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

She kept things chic and easy in a striped white maxi dress and brown flats. 

Chic Style

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

She is the epitome of elegance in this milky-white feminine saree from the Masaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor collection. 

Elegant Much

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

For a day out, she chose to keep things simple in a white shirt dress that featured a maxi length. 

Simplicity At Its Best

