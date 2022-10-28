Sonam Kapoor in shades of white
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Raising the bar of iconic sartorial choices, Sonam looked breathtaking in a heavily embroidered sheer white indo-western saree and a statement white shrug.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She then opted for a stunning off-white ensemble that was contrasted with a red dupatta.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She personifies grace in this ivory saree drape by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and her mother’s jewellery.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Her festive look featuring an ivory-white chikankari anarkali kurta, a matching long skirt, and a chikankari dupatta was on point.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Always fashion-forward with her choices, Sonam gives new meaning to tassels in a white ensemble from designer Taller Marmo.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this monochrome white saree custom-made by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam put her fashionable foot forward in a fluid silk creamy-white crepe skirt and a matching top on date night with hubby.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She kept things chic and easy in a striped white maxi dress and brown flats.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She is the epitome of elegance in this milky-white feminine saree from the Masaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor collection.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
For a day out, she chose to keep things simple in a white shirt dress that featured a maxi length.
