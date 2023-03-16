Sonam Kapoor is a desi glam queen
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 16, 2023
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam Kapoor put her stunning foot forward in an elegant ivory-white jumpsuit and an embroidered statement-making jacket
Fierce In White
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She redefines elegance in a black and white anarkali set from the House of Masaba
Celestial Goddess
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The Neerja actress exudes old-world charm in a stunning black Ri Ritu Kumar Anarkali suit set
Picture Perfect
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She looked opulent in an embroidered sheer white saree and a statement white shrug
Iconic Choices
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Her traditional attire in a printed orange, purple, and green-coloured anarkali suit is a treat to sore eyes
Stunning
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She keeps things classic in a beautiful ivory drape by Sabyasachi
Elegance Redefined
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She personifies royalty in a handwoven Jamdani anarkali by Gaurang Shah
Regal In Yellow
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She looked festive-ready in a gorgeous ghagra-choli set from the shelves of re-ceremonial
Festive Glam
Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram
The diva turns heads as she poses in a lovely pastel green and pink anarkali suit
Splendid
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She looks like a million bucks in this crushed metallic lehenga from Itrh
Metallic Look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.