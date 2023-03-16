Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor is a desi glam queen

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 16, 2023

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor put her stunning foot forward in an elegant ivory-white jumpsuit and an embroidered statement-making jacket

Fierce In White 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She redefines elegance in a black and white anarkali set from the House of Masaba

Celestial Goddess

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

The Neerja actress exudes old-world charm in a stunning black Ri Ritu Kumar Anarkali suit set

Picture Perfect

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She looked opulent in an embroidered sheer white saree and a statement white shrug

Iconic Choices

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Her traditional attire in a printed orange, purple, and green-coloured anarkali suit is a treat to sore eyes 

Stunning 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

She keeps things classic in a beautiful ivory drape by Sabyasachi 

Elegance Redefined

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She personifies royalty in a handwoven Jamdani anarkali by Gaurang Shah

Regal In Yellow

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She looked festive-ready in a gorgeous ghagra-choli set from the shelves of re-ceremonial

Festive Glam

Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram

The diva turns heads as she poses in a lovely pastel green and pink anarkali suit 

Splendid

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She looks like a million bucks in this crushed metallic lehenga from Itrh

Metallic Look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here