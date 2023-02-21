Sonam Kapoor loves bright hues
FEB 21, 2023
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor brightened up our feeds with her vibrant look in this iridescent yellow long top and black pants
Vibrant
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She looks like sunshine in this sparkling yellow OTT gown that left us star-struck
OTT Glam
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The Delhi-6 actress paints the town red in an extravagant dramatic red cape and a sparkly body-hugging gown
Spicy Red
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She looks stunning in a printed orange, purple, and green-coloured anarkali suit
Stunning
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She looks ethereal in a pink embroidery ghagra with a Kanjeevaram border and an organza dupatta
Prettiest Gal
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam made a chic case for co-ords in a shiny luxe sweatsuit by Ralph and Russo
Chic Style
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She rocked a bright yellow suit bearing gold foil prints and a bright green shrug with it
Gorgeous Look
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She looked spectacular in a flamingo pink taffeta sweetheart gown
Flawless
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The diva exudes boss-lady vibes in a bright red pantsuit and an orange shirt
Boss Lady
