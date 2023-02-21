Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor loves bright hues

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor brightened up our feeds with her vibrant look in this iridescent yellow long top and black pants

Vibrant 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

She looks like sunshine in this sparkling yellow OTT gown that left us star-struck

OTT Glam

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

The Delhi-6 actress paints the town red in an extravagant dramatic red cape and a sparkly body-hugging gown

Spicy Red

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She looks stunning in a printed orange, purple, and green-coloured anarkali suit 

Stunning

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She looks ethereal in a pink embroidery ghagra with a Kanjeevaram border and an organza dupatta

Prettiest Gal

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam made a chic case for co-ords in a shiny luxe sweatsuit by Ralph and Russo

Chic Style

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

She rocked a bright yellow suit bearing gold foil prints and a bright green shrug with it 

Gorgeous Look

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

She looked spectacular in a flamingo pink taffeta sweetheart gown

Flawless

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

The diva exudes boss-lady vibes in a bright red pantsuit and an orange shirt

Boss Lady

