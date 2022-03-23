FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 24, 2022
Sonam Kapoor loves coordinated outfits
Luxe Fits
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Sonam Kapoor took things up a notch as she struck a pose in a luxe Jil Slander pajama set.
Bringing spring right on the table, she looked utterly pretty in a two-piece floral co-ord by Emilia Wickstead.
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Floral Galore
Her tweed co-ord set from Bhaane is a casual and fresh take on formal pantsuits.
Casual Takes
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
The Aisha star donned an icy blue athleisure co-ord set from Ivy Park that was equal parts formal and sporty.
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Not-So-Basic Look
Pink Vibes
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
She kept things easy and relaxed in a pink sweatsuit from Ralph & Russo.
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
She looks like sunshine in a yellow Erdem attire that featured a long skirt and a wrap-style jacket.
Like Sunshine
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Retro Formal Style
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
She served some springtime wedding outfit goals in this printed skirt and blouse set by Masaba Gupta.
Springtime Sartorial Choices
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
She channeled major boss lady vibes in a mint green pantsuit as she posed on the streets of California.
Boss Lady
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Queen of unconventional fashion choices, Sonam nailed this all-black set designed like a one-shoulder tuxedo by Jean Paul Gaultier.
Unconventional Choices
