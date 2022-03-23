FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 24, 2022

Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor loves coordinated outfits

Luxe Fits

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Sonam Kapoor took things up a notch as she struck a pose in a luxe Jil Slander pajama set.

Bringing spring right on the table, she looked utterly pretty in a two-piece floral co-ord by Emilia Wickstead.

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Floral Galore

Her tweed co-ord set from Bhaane is a casual and fresh take on formal pantsuits.

Casual Takes

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

The Aisha star donned an icy blue athleisure co-ord set from Ivy Park that was equal parts formal and sporty.

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Not-So-Basic Look

Pink Vibes

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

She kept things easy and relaxed in a pink sweatsuit from Ralph & Russo.

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

She looks like sunshine in a yellow Erdem attire that featured a long skirt and a wrap-style jacket.

Like Sunshine

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Adding a retro touch to her formal attire, she opted for a black polka-dot pantsuit featuring a blazer with shoulder pads.

Retro Formal Style

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

She served some springtime wedding outfit goals in this printed skirt and blouse set by Masaba Gupta.

Springtime Sartorial Choices

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

She channeled major boss lady vibes in a mint green pantsuit as she posed on the streets of California.

Boss Lady

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Queen of unconventional fashion choices, Sonam nailed this all-black set designed like a one-shoulder tuxedo by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Unconventional Choices

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rashmika Mandanna's lesser-known facts

Click Here