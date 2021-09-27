sept 27, 2021
Sonam Kapoor loves dramatic sleeves
In a recent photoshoot, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja served us with a unique style in a red outfit featuring voluminous quarter-length sleeves with gathered cuffs
At the Zee Cine Awards 2019, Sonam looked stunning in a luxe lavender gown with dramatic sleeve design
Next, she picked out an Ezra Couture body-hugging gown in white that was scene-stealing especially because of its statement sleeves
aGrabbing all eyeballs is this yellow Ashi Studio custom-made gown that featured a ruffled off-shoulder sleeve that continued at the back baring it all
Sonam looked radiant in another yellow number that was flanked by a one-side sleeve that ran down into a train
For an event in Dubai, ‘The Zoya Factor’ actress picked out a navy blue skirt and a chiffon high-neck top with pleated voluminous sleeves
And this pink Ralph & Russo gown with exaggerated add-on sleeves in mismatched proportions added a unique touch to her look
For Elie Saab’s Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week, Sonam opted for an olive green pleated ensemble with long pleated flowy sleeves
Her Maison Valentino outfit that comprised a maroon puffy-sleeved top and a royal blue long skirt with frill detailing is another exceptional example in the list!
Choosing to slay yet again, Sonam served some red carpet sass in an ink-blue gown, featuring dramatic sleeves and a tulle bottom
