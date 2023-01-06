Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor making
a style statement

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 6, 2023

FASHION

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

The OG fashion queen never fails to make a solid style statement, especially when she channels her inner Victorian diva in an elegant black corset dress

Victorian Magic

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

The mother-of-one takes a fashionable step forward to redefine elegance in a regal couture outfit by Anamika Khanna

Regal Couture

Sonam Kapoor’s maternity fashion

Sonam Kapoor's steal-worthy outfits

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

In a larger-than-life monochrome yellow gown that she wore at the Red Sea Film Festival, Sonam proves that she is the undisputed queen of OTT fashion!

OTT Glam 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She can light up any room she enters, courtesy of her extravagant dramatic red cape and the sparkly body-hugging gown!

Red Romance 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Not just OOTD, her OOTN is also a class apart! A case in point is this beige co-ord set that she wore on top of black overalls

OOTN

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She looks festive-ready in a shiny black kaftan accentuated with embroidery in contrasting shades

Festive Look 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

The fashion mogul served maternity outfit goals in a luxe Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree that was romantically draped to give a peek at her baby bump

Maternity Fashion

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Making a strong case for OTT sleeves, she rocks a dark red midi dress by Alexander McQueen. 

Red Romance 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

The Veere Di Wedding star picked a gold pantsuit by Max Mara, that looked perfectly fashionable on her

Golden Girl

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She knows how to add striking elements to her white saree by wearing it with a multi-coloured jacket

Striking Elements 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here