Sonam Kapoor making
a style statement
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 6, 2023
FASHION
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The OG fashion queen never fails to make a solid style statement, especially when she channels her inner Victorian diva in an elegant black corset dress
Victorian Magic
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The mother-of-one takes a fashionable step forward to redefine elegance in a regal couture outfit by Anamika Khanna
Regal Couture
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
In a larger-than-life monochrome yellow gown that she wore at the Red Sea Film Festival, Sonam proves that she is the undisputed queen of OTT fashion!
OTT Glam
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She can light up any room she enters, courtesy of her extravagant dramatic red cape and the sparkly body-hugging gown!
Red Romance
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Not just OOTD, her OOTN is also a class apart! A case in point is this beige co-ord set that she wore on top of black overalls
OOTN
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She looks festive-ready in a shiny black kaftan accentuated with embroidery in contrasting shades
Festive Look
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The fashion mogul served maternity outfit goals in a luxe Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree that was romantically draped to give a peek at her baby bump
Maternity Fashion
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Making a strong case for OTT sleeves, she rocks a dark red midi dress by Alexander McQueen.
Red Romance
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The Veere Di Wedding star picked a gold pantsuit by Max Mara, that looked perfectly fashionable on her
Golden Girl
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She knows how to add striking elements to her white saree by wearing it with a multi-coloured jacket
Striking Elements
