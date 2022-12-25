Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor: OG queen of layering

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

DEC 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Vaishnav Praveen, The House Of Pixels

Sonam Kapoor pulled off a deconstructed look as she added a beige trench coat on her shoulders, and a matching kilt over her black outfit

Beige trench coat

Image: Apeksha Maker, The House Of Pixels

Sonam wore a green printed shirt dress with a matching blazer over which she draped a deep green solid overcoat

Overcoat over printed dress

Image: Nayantara Parikh

Attending a wedding during winter? You can choose to drape an ethnic jacket over a saree just like Sonam!

Jacket over saree

Video: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

We love how chic Sonam looks despite a minimal winter look!

 Winter dressing done right

Image: The House of Pixels

Sonam Kapoor layered a matching long silk jacket over her red saree, and we’re loving the elegant look!

Layering over saree

Image: The House of Pixels

Sonam rocks a long blue trench coat over a black turtleneck sweater and a pleated skirt

 Midnight blue look

Image: The House of Pixels

Sonam Kapoor adds a chic beige jacket over her stylish red-and-white look for The Zoya Factor promotions

 Ravishing in red

Image: The House of Pixels

Sonam’s red and orange colour-block look gets a huge thumbs up!

Colour-block like a boss

Image: The House of Pixels

We are obsessed with Sonam Kapoor’s stylish Dice Kayek outfit that she wore with a skirt and turtleneck sweater

 Fashionably warm

Image: The House of Pixels

Sonam is clearly the queen of layering outfits!

Fusion look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here