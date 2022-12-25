Sonam Kapoor: OG queen of layering
Image: Vaishnav Praveen, The House Of Pixels
Sonam Kapoor pulled off a deconstructed look as she added a beige trench coat on her shoulders, and a matching kilt over her black outfit
Beige trench coat
Image: Apeksha Maker, The House Of Pixels
Sonam wore a green printed shirt dress with a matching blazer over which she draped a deep green solid overcoat
Overcoat over printed dress
Image: Nayantara Parikh
Attending a wedding during winter? You can choose to drape an ethnic jacket over a saree just like Sonam!
Jacket over saree
Video: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
We love how chic Sonam looks despite a minimal winter look!
Winter dressing done right
Image: The House of Pixels
Sonam Kapoor layered a matching long silk jacket over her red saree, and we’re loving the elegant look!
Layering over saree
Image: The House of Pixels
Sonam rocks a long blue trench coat over a black turtleneck sweater and a pleated skirt
Midnight blue look
Image: The House of Pixels
Sonam Kapoor adds a chic beige jacket over her stylish red-and-white look for The Zoya Factor promotions
Ravishing in red
Image: The House of Pixels
Sonam’s red and orange colour-block look gets a huge thumbs up!
Colour-block like a boss
Image: The House of Pixels
We are obsessed with Sonam Kapoor’s stylish Dice Kayek outfit that she wore with a skirt and turtleneck sweater
Fashionably warm
Image: The House of Pixels
Sonam is clearly the queen of layering outfits!
Fusion look
