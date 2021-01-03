Sonam Kapoor’s January 03, 2021
best 2020 looks
Sonam looks elegant in this muted orange and blue dress from Bhaane that she has paired with a blue blazer
She looks stylish in this plaid co-ord set that she has completed with black boots and a matching bag
The fashionista takes it to the next level in this cream outfit by Taller Marmo and Ranias Corner
She arrives at Armaan Jain’s reception wearing this beautiful cream and gold saree
Sonam rocks this dual-toned suit from Alexander McQueen
She is Diwali ready in this maroon dress that she has accessorized with a statement gold necklace and a matching headband
She keeps it casual in this white maxi dress by Cecilie Bahnsen that she has completed with a Hermes bag and Nike shoes
This is one of her best looks this year. She wears an ice blue suit from Ivy Park
The Zoya Factor actress experiments yet again as she pairs a yellow Kurti with printed black kameez and a matching green jacket
She does street style right in this blue and white top which she has paired with navy blue trousers
She nails quarantine fashion in these matching pyjamas from Ralph and Russo
