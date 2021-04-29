Sonam Kapoor’s best beauty looks April 29, 2021
Sonam looks beautiful in heavy false lashes and a nude brown lipstick
She goes for a no-makeup look here
She rocks this 1950s inspired makeup look
The beauty rocks a winged eyeliner, shimmery brown eyeshadow and nude pink lips here
She lets her eyes do talking in this blue-shimmery eye makeup look
The ‘Neerja’ actress shines with smokey eyes and deep red lips
The diva absolutely slays in this Marilyn Monroe inspired look
Sonam looks pretty in shimmery eyeshadow and orange-red lips
Sonam looks elegant in smokey lined eyes, light blush and nude pink lips
She looks radiant in a heavy winged liner, light pink blush and matching lips
For more updates on Sonam, Bollywood, and beauty, follow Pinkvilla