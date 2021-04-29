Sonam Kapoor’s best beauty looks

April 29, 2021

Sonam looks beautiful in heavy false lashes and a nude brown lipstick

She goes for a no-makeup look here
She rocks this 1950s inspired makeup look

The beauty rocks a winged eyeliner, shimmery brown eyeshadow and nude pink lips here

She lets her eyes do talking in this blue-shimmery eye makeup look

The ‘Neerja’ actress shines with smokey eyes and deep red lips

The diva absolutely slays in this Marilyn Monroe inspired look

Sonam looks pretty in shimmery eyeshadow and orange-red lips

Sonam looks elegant in smokey lined eyes, light blush and nude pink lips

She looks radiant in a heavy winged liner, light pink blush and matching lips

For more updates on Sonam, Bollywood, and beauty, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here