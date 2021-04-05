Sonam Kapoor’s Haute Couture April 05, 2021
Sonam Kapoor opted for a strapless beige gown with a sweeping train, by Vera Wang
Sonam also sported a black tuxedo sari and paired it with a beige floor-length blazer by Jean Pual Gautier
Sonam paired this polka-dot-on-polka-dot look with Victoria Beckham sunglasses and boots from Chloe
sonam looks radiant in this blush pink embroidered haute couture gown custom-made by Elie Saab on the 5th day of Cannes credit : getty image
This white custom tuxedo by Ralph & Russo shows that she always turns to the couturier duo
Kapoor Ahuja sported a floral jacquard suit from London-based ethical fashion label Mother of Pearl
Sonam sported an Elie Saab jumpsuit featuring a plunging neckline and golden belt
Sonam Kapoor opted for this floaty lehenga with one-of-kind prints from the House of Masaba
Anamika Khanna’s ensemble in her wardrobe is a must, just like this multi-coloured embroidered jacket
For further fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla