Sonam Kapoor’s Haute Couture

April 05, 2021

Sonam Kapoor opted for a strapless beige gown with a sweeping train, by Vera Wang

Sonam also sported a black tuxedo sari and paired it with a beige floor-length blazer by Jean Pual Gautier

Sonam paired this polka-dot-on-polka-dot look with Victoria Beckham sunglasses and boots from Chloe

sonam looks radiant in this blush pink embroidered haute couture gown custom-made by Elie Saab on the 5th day of Cannes

credit : getty image

This white custom tuxedo by Ralph & Russo shows that she always turns to the couturier duo
Kapoor Ahuja sported a floral jacquard suit from London-based ethical fashion label Mother of Pearl

Sonam sported an Elie Saab jumpsuit featuring a plunging neckline and golden belt

Sonam Kapoor opted for this floaty lehenga with one-of-kind prints from the House of Masaba

Anamika Khanna’s ensemble in her wardrobe is a must, just like this multi-coloured embroidered jacket

