Heading 3
Sonam Kapoor’s love for pink outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
JUly 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Sonam wore a beautiful bubblegum pink Emilia Wickstead gown with a close-neck and elongated cape-sleeves for her baby shower in London.
Maternity Fashion Goals
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
A while ago, she had made a chic case for co-ords by sporting a gorgeous comfy lux sweatsuit by Ralph and Russo.
Comfy & Luxe
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Showing her love for pink in the form of crisp and sharp silhouettes, the Aisha star looked stunning in a one-shoulder hot pink jumpsuit from Safiyaa.
Power Style
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
She wore a stunning flamingo pink taffeta sweetheart gown for the Filmfare Awards and looked gorgeous in it.
Diva Vibes
Sonam channeled her inner power girl in a hot pink pantsuit and gave it a retro twist with a classic updo.
Boss Babe Retro Style
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
She added some quirk factor to her look in a ruffled pink ensemble and black boots.
Snazzy Girl
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
A fan of ethnic outfits, the actress picked out a statement-making bright pink lehenga by Anamika Khanna for the Ambani-Piramal wedding.
Making A Statement
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
She channelled her inner bridal diva in a light pink mirror-work embellished lehenga by Abhinav Mishra.
Gorgeous Ethnic Look
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Her bright pink printed kurta and bottoms set by Saaksha Kinni was equal parts stylish and comfy.
Fuss-free Style
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
She looked like the diva that she is in this soft pink ruffled bralette, a voluminous skirt, and a matching shacket.
Love For Co-ords
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sidharth Malhotra's uber-cool jackets