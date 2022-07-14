Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor’s love for pink outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

JUly 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Sonam wore a beautiful bubblegum pink Emilia Wickstead gown with a close-neck and elongated cape-sleeves for her baby shower in London.

Maternity Fashion Goals

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

A while ago, she had made a chic case for co-ords by sporting a gorgeous comfy lux sweatsuit by Ralph and Russo.

Comfy & Luxe

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Showing her love for pink in the form of crisp and sharp silhouettes, the Aisha star looked stunning in a one-shoulder hot pink jumpsuit from Safiyaa.

Power Style

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

She wore a stunning flamingo pink taffeta sweetheart gown for the Filmfare Awards and looked gorgeous in it.

Diva Vibes

Sonam channeled her inner power girl in a hot pink pantsuit and gave it a retro twist with a classic updo.

Boss Babe Retro Style

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

She added some quirk factor to her look in a ruffled pink ensemble and black boots.

Snazzy Girl

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

A fan of ethnic outfits, the actress picked out a statement-making bright pink lehenga by Anamika Khanna for the Ambani-Piramal wedding.

Making A Statement

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

She channelled her inner bridal diva in a light pink mirror-work embellished lehenga by Abhinav Mishra.

Gorgeous Ethnic Look

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Her bright pink printed kurta and bottoms set by Saaksha Kinni was equal parts stylish and comfy.

Fuss-free Style

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

She looked like the diva that she is in this soft pink ruffled bralette, a voluminous skirt, and a matching shacket.

Love For Co-ords

