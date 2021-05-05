Sonam Kapoor’s Saree Looks That We Love May 05, 2021
Starting the list with a few of Sonam Kapoor’s iconic Cannes looks, we first have this gorgeous lace saree that she styled with a statement nose ring Credits: Getty Images
And then in 2014, Sonam walked the red carpet in a new-age Anamika Khanna creation that garnered heaps of praise Credits: Getty Images
The fashionista is also known to add some interesting twists to the classic drape. Here, she paired her white saree with a colourful printed jacket for an impactful look
For the wedding reception of Armaan Jain, Sonam wore the Good Earth saree in a unique way. With a statement necklace and matching earrings, she rounded off her desi look
For a modest look, she picked out an embellished number by Sabysachi and styled it with a high-neck blouse
‘The Zoya Factor’ actress looked like a vision in an off-white organza saree from the Masaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor collection
White may seem to be a dull shade for ethnic wear but trust Mrs Ahuja to rock it like a true diva! Case in point, she aced this simple white Manish Malhotra saree with much elegance
Prints are also a hot favourite in her wardrobe. We are fans of this abstract print saree that she wore with a puffy-sleeve blouse
And then she sported a beautiful emerald green saree with yellow printed flowers on it
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has even given us major fashion cues on how to amplify the classic drape in a host of interesting ways and we are taking notes!
