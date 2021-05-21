Sonam Kapoor’s Stylish Looks In A Skirt May 21, 2021
For her outing in London, the fashionista picked a bright pink sweater from Prada, a denim jacket from Bhaane, and paired them with a metallic midi skirt by Emilia Wickstead
She then gave an edgy twist to the metallic silver skirt by pairing it with a button-down crisp white shirt by Jacquemus. With a diamond necklace, she accessorised the look well
We think Sonam Kapoor’s skirt and blazer game is also on point. Here, she has styled a printed Erdem skirt with a polka-dot shirt and a cream jacket for an eccentric look
She then showed us how to look chic in an oversized blazer by picking out a knife-pleated skirt to go with it
The ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ actress kept things breezy in a front tie shirt top and a high waisted tiered skirt in the bottle green shade
For a head-to-toe bright look, Sonam wore a sunshine yellow layered ruffle skirt with a matching blazer and a white turtleneck beneath it
Serving us one of the best vintage looks, she opted for a voluminous, printed midi skirt and styled it with a pink satin shirt. She rounded off the look with a statement embroidered jacket
Taking the girl-next-door route, Sonam looked put together in a beige trench jacket by Dice Kayek, a pleated skirt and a full-sleeved red turtleneck
Keeping things chic and feminine, Mrs Ahuja wore an A-line skirt with a matching button-up blouse. With a brown belt-bag, she colourblocked the outfit effortlessly
In an all-Chloe ensemble that consisted of a turtle neck blouse and an A-line skirt, she looked effortlessly chic and elegant!
