Sonam Kapoor in March 21, 2021
stylish jackets
Sonam pairs a long red overcoat with matching pants and an orange shirt
She has beautifully contrasted her colourful look of red pants and a printed top with a beige jacket from Maison Margiela
We are loving her black and white bomber jacket from VegNonVeg
She completes her saree look with a traditional jacket with tassels
She slays in a white kurta, palazzo pants, and a matching blazer
She is the epitome of elegance in this dual-toned ankle-length coat
The ‘Neerja’ actress rocks a dark blue coat with an all-black outfit
Sonam looks beautiful in a yellow Kurti and an olive green palazzo that she has matched with a green and silver printed shrug
She plays with prints as she pairs a floral dress with a blue and yellow polka-dotted jacket from Ekaya
Sonam looks chic in black high waisted pants, a white crop top and a black and white striped evening coat
