Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
FEBRUARY 08, 2024
Sonam Kapoor’s Gharchola Look
Image source- sonamkapoor
The AK vs AK star stole the show at her friend's wedding, rocking a classic yet modern Gharchola saree
Sonam's Wedding Glam
Video source- instantbollywood
Gharchola is made of soft fabric, usually seen in red or green color, with cool patterns
What’s a Gharchola Saree?
Image source- sonamkapoor
Sonam turned heads in a bright red Gharchola saree with golden accents and cool geometric patterns
Sonam rocked in bright red
Image source- instantbollywood
The shiny golden details – a border and tiny mirrors on the red blouse – further amped up her look
Shiny work on saree
Video source- Pinkvilla
Sonam didn’t just wear the saree, but draped it in an elegant "patli pallu" style that highlighted her grace
Sonam’s draping style
Image source- sonamkapoor
Styling with cool accessories
To amp up her saree look, Sonam opted for black-themed jewelry and topped it off with a gorgeous maang tika
Image source- sonamkapoor
Instead of a regular purse, Sonam chose to go with a traditional golden potli bag to carry her stuff
Golden Potli Bag
Image source- instantbollywood
Her matte complexion, sculpted cheeks and sultry eyes perfectly complemented the ensemble
Minimal makeup
Video source- Pinkvilla
Sonam left her hair long and free with a center part for added drama
Open hair
Image source- instantbollywood
She topped off her elegant bridal guest look with a white gajra resembling a floral crown
Final touch with white gajra
