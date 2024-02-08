Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

FEBRUARY 08, 2024

Sonam Kapoor’s Gharchola Look

Image source- sonamkapoor

The AK vs AK star stole the show at her friend's wedding, rocking a classic yet modern Gharchola saree

Sonam's Wedding Glam

Video source- instantbollywood

Gharchola is made of soft fabric, usually seen in red or green color, with cool patterns

What’s a Gharchola Saree?

Image source- sonamkapoor

Sonam turned heads in a bright red Gharchola saree with golden accents and cool geometric patterns

Sonam rocked in bright red

Image source- instantbollywood

The shiny golden details – a border and tiny mirrors on the red blouse – further amped up her look

Shiny work on saree

Video source- Pinkvilla

Sonam didn’t just wear the saree, but draped it in an elegant "patli pallu" style that highlighted her grace

Sonam’s draping style

Image source- sonamkapoor

Styling with cool accessories

To amp up her saree look, Sonam opted for black-themed jewelry and topped it off with a gorgeous maang tika

Image source- sonamkapoor

Instead of a regular purse, Sonam chose to go with a traditional golden potli bag to carry her stuff

Golden Potli Bag

Image source- instantbollywood

Her matte complexion, sculpted cheeks and sultry eyes perfectly complemented the ensemble

Minimal makeup

Video source- Pinkvilla

Sonam left her hair long and free with a center part for added drama

Open hair

Image source- instantbollywood

She topped off her elegant bridal guest look with a white gajra resembling a floral crown

Final touch with white gajra

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here