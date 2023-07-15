Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor’s impeccable style 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram

Sonam Kapoor looked ethereal in a dreamy white ensemble featuring an asymmetrical ruffle hemline, plunging neckline, and dramatic sleeves

Ethereal

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram

She looked absolutely breathtaking in this long flowy red maxi dress

Breathtaking

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Striking Style

She made a solid style statement in an elegant black corset dress

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

She put her fashionable foot forward in a regal couture outfit by Anamika Khanna

Regal Couture 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

The Veere Di Wedding actress upped the ante in an extravagant red cape and a sparkly red gown

Snazzy

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

This beige co-ord set that she wore on top of black overalls grabbed all eyeballs 

OOTN

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram

Sonam is a vision in this hand-embroidered silk lehenga 

Gorgeous

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

The Neerja actress looked stunning in a pink long-sleeved shirt, a matching skirt, and an oversized coat

Prettiest 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She is a fashion diva in this ivory-white jumpsuit and a statement-making jacket

Unmatched 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She exuded glamour in a dark red midi dress by Alexander McQueen

Glamourous 

