JULY 15, 2023
Sonam Kapoor’s impeccable style
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram
Sonam Kapoor looked ethereal in a dreamy white ensemble featuring an asymmetrical ruffle hemline, plunging neckline, and dramatic sleeves
Ethereal
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram
She looked absolutely breathtaking in this long flowy red maxi dress
Breathtaking
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Striking Style
She made a solid style statement in an elegant black corset dress
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She put her fashionable foot forward in a regal couture outfit by Anamika Khanna
Regal Couture
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The Veere Di Wedding actress upped the ante in an extravagant red cape and a sparkly red gown
Snazzy
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
This beige co-ord set that she wore on top of black overalls grabbed all eyeballs
OOTN
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram
Sonam is a vision in this hand-embroidered silk lehenga
Gorgeous
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The Neerja actress looked stunning in a pink long-sleeved shirt, a matching skirt, and an oversized coat
Prettiest
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She is a fashion diva in this ivory-white jumpsuit and a statement-making jacket
Unmatched
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She exuded glamour in a dark red midi dress by Alexander McQueen
Glamourous
