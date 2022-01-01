Sonam Kapoor’s
love for accessories
Akriti
Anand
DEC 11 , 2022
FASHION
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Choker
Sonam Kapoor wore a silver-studded choker and donned a black dress
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The actress is looking surreal in gajra and pearl earrings
Flower garland
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She opted for gold earrings as she announced her son's name
Gold earrings
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The actress is looking fabulous in danglers as her statement jewelry
Danglers
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam loves to wear earrings more and in very different styles
Funky
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She is holding a bunch of flowers and wearing a stylish black hat
Cap
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She is wearing a black dress and styled it with a chain
Chains
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The actress has shared a picture in which she is wearing a pearl choker
Pearls
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The actress is not only flaunting her dress but also a beautiful pair of earrings
Lotus shape earrings
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam has styled her hair with small flowers and stud earrings
Hair accessory
