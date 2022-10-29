Sonam Kapoor's love for black outfits
Shefali Fernandes
OCT 29, 2022
FASHION
Image Credit: @kadamajay
Sonam Kapoor wore a regal black kaftan by Anamika Khanna. It featured intricate patchwork and embellishments in a multicoloured pattern.
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore a black sheer kaftan by the brand Fil De Vie and teamed it with black straight-fitted pants.
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore a firefly dress from The Vampire’s Wife. It featured voluminous full sleeves that bore frills to both cuffs.
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore a skirt suit by the Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe. It also featured a peplum waist.
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore a glamorous velvet dress from Bhaane. She also added an ivory jacket with a chequered pattern.
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor stepped in the shoes of Marilyn Monroe and was seen dressed in a turtleneck black bodycon outfit.
Transforming like Marilyn Monroe
Image Credit: @thehouseofpixels
Sonam Kapoor wore a stunning black outfit by Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko Couture and also added hand gloves to her look.
Image Credit: @thehouseofpixels
Sonam Kapoor wore a midi-length Rosie Assoulin dress that entailed a sweetheart neckline. She added a gold necklace to complete her look.
Image Credit: @thehouseofpixels
Sonam Kapoor opted for a black one-shoulder saree tuxedo designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. She paired it with black pumps.
Killing it in saree tuxedo
Image Credit: @thehouseofpixels
Sonam Kapoor proved that she is the ultimate boss babe as she stepped out in a classic three-piece tuxedo suit by Ralph Lauren.
