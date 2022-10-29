Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor's love for black outfits

Image Credit: @kadamajay

Sonam Kapoor wore a regal black kaftan by Anamika Khanna. It featured intricate patchwork and embellishments in a multicoloured pattern. 

Regal black kaftan

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wore a black sheer kaftan by the brand Fil De Vie and teamed it with black straight-fitted pants.

Maternity fashion goals

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wore a firefly dress from The Vampire’s Wife. It featured voluminous full sleeves that bore frills to both cuffs.

Vintage vibes

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wore a skirt suit by the Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe. It also featured a peplum waist. 

Edgy skirt suit

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wore a glamorous velvet dress from Bhaane. She also added an ivory jacket with a chequered pattern.

 Chic & Stylish

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor stepped in the shoes of Marilyn Monroe and was seen dressed in a turtleneck black bodycon outfit. 

Transforming like Marilyn Monroe

Image Credit: @thehouseofpixels

Sonam Kapoor wore a stunning black outfit by Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko Couture and also added hand gloves to her look.

 Elegance redefined

Image Credit: @thehouseofpixels

Sonam Kapoor wore a midi-length Rosie Assoulin dress that entailed a sweetheart neckline. She added a gold necklace to complete her look.

Hotness alert

Image Credit: @thehouseofpixels

Sonam Kapoor opted for a black one-shoulder saree tuxedo designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. She paired it with black pumps.

Killing it in saree tuxedo

Image Credit: @thehouseofpixels

Sonam Kapoor proved that she is the ultimate boss babe as she stepped out in a classic three-piece tuxedo suit by Ralph Lauren.

Boss babe

