Sonam Kapoor’s modish overcoats
FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 8, 2021
Checkered black and white coat
Bringing some unexpected addition to the ivory floor-length dress, Sonam styled it with a trench coat
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Winter style ethnic inspo
Sonam shows us how to pull off ethnic wear in this printed anarkali suit overlayered with a polka-dot jacket and trench coat
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
A pop of red
The star exemplifies urban luxe in this creamish-hued skirt suit worn over a red turtleneck sweater
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Monotone magic
Think single hued! She opted for a three-piece linen set that included a blazer, waistcoat and a skirt
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Adds edge to all-black look
Breaking off the monotony of her all-black look with a grey loose-fit blazer, she looked stunning
Video: Pinkvilla
Layering done right
Floral maxi dresses are just not reserved for summers, proves Sonam, as she overlayers it with a yellow-blue silk jacket
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Power dressing
She channelled boss lady vibes in an off-white striped blazer and black flared pants
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam wore a three-piece cherry-print ensemble consisting of a waistcoat, culottes and a blazer
Video: Pinkvilla
Match it
In Ralph & Russo pantsuit
She also treated us with an eye-popping number in a white pantsuit with extended trails
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Satin coat and beige trousers
Flaunting her sartorial proficiency, she wore a red-black floral coat with loose-fit beige trousers
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Malaika Arora’s bold looks in crop tops