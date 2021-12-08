Sonam Kapoor’s modish overcoats

Checkered black and white coat

Bringing some unexpected addition to the ivory floor-length dress, Sonam styled it with a trench coat

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Winter style ethnic inspo

Sonam shows us how to pull off ethnic wear in this printed anarkali suit overlayered with a polka-dot jacket and trench coat

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

A pop of red

The star exemplifies urban luxe in this creamish-hued skirt suit worn over a red turtleneck sweater

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Monotone magic

Think single hued! She opted for a three-piece linen set that included a blazer, waistcoat and a skirt

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Adds edge to all-black look

Breaking off the monotony of her all-black look with a grey loose-fit blazer, she looked stunning

Video: Pinkvilla

Layering done right

Floral maxi dresses are just not reserved for summers, proves Sonam, as she overlayers it with a yellow-blue silk jacket

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Power dressing

She channelled boss lady vibes in an off-white striped  blazer and black flared pants

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam wore a three-piece cherry-print ensemble consisting of a waistcoat, culottes and a blazer

Video: Pinkvilla

Match it

In Ralph & Russo pantsuit

She also treated us with an eye-popping number in a white pantsuit with extended trails

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Satin coat and beige trousers

Flaunting her sartorial proficiency, she wore a red-black floral coat with loose-fit beige trousers

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

