Sonam Kapoor's postpartum fashion
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
DEC 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Pretty yellow
The actress opted for yellow colour anakarli for her son’s name announcement function
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She was looking gorgeous in a pink colour lehenga with a green colour combination
Banarasi
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She was seen in the gym just 60 days after her son was born
Gym
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The actress is looking gorgeous in a black and red colour kaftan
Kaftan
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She is wearing an off-white colour anarkali with a red combination
Anarkali
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She has covered herself with a black high-neck sweater and a short jacket
Layering
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam is nailing the statement dress in a powder blue colour
Feather dress
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She never fails to amaze her fans with her fashion even after pregnancy
Detailing
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She is nailing the red colour shimmer off shoulder dress
Off shoulder
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The actress is looking fabulous in a white colour saree
Back in shape
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.