Sonam Kapoor’s
Stylish skirts
NOV 17, 2022
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor paired this long pink floral skirt with a black sweater as she posed with hubby Anand Ahuja.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam looks pretty in this white long floral skirt and a crop top of the same print.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam looked elegant in this black skirt with a white formal shirt.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam looks hot in this floral sarong she paired with a black swimsuit and it is perfect for your pool look.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Take cues from Sonam Kapoor’s red skirt on how to nail your summer look.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor's grey skirt look qualifies for a runway walk.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Polka dots never go out of style and Sonam looks perfect in them.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam in this abstract print mini skirt looks super stylish.
Image Credit: House of Pixels
Sonam looks like a vision in this mustard flowy skirt.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam paired the red A-line skirt with the same coloured top for one of her films’ promotions.
