Heading 3

 Sonam Kapoor’s
 Stylish skirts

                  pinkvilla 

Prerna
Verma

NOV 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor paired this long pink floral skirt with a black sweater as she posed with hubby Anand Ahuja.

The black and pink
long skirt

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam looks pretty in this white long floral skirt and a crop top of the same print.

The white floral skirt

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam looked elegant in this black skirt with a white formal shirt.

Black ankle-length
skirt

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam looks hot in this floral sarong she paired with a black swimsuit and it is perfect for your pool look.

The sarong look

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Take cues from Sonam Kapoor’s red skirt on how to nail your summer look.

The red knee-length skirt

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor's grey skirt look qualifies for a runway walk.

The Grey Pleated skirt

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Polka dots never go out of style and Sonam looks perfect in them.

The black polka dot skirt

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam in this abstract print mini skirt looks super stylish.

The mini skirt

Image Credit: House of Pixels

Sonam looks like a vision in this mustard flowy skirt.

The long flowy skirt

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam paired the red A-line skirt with the same coloured top for one of her films’ promotions.

Red A-Line skirt

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here