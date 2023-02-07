Sonam Kapoor’s voguish looks
FEB 07, 2023
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The Delhi-6 actress takes things up a notch, as usual, in a striking purple co-ord set from Antithesis
Making Statements
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She also made a big case for ivory ethnic outfits in a couture silk net saree and a chikankari dupatta designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Fashion Queen
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The fashionista kept things strictly Victorian in an elegant black corset dress from Gauri and Nainika
Victorian Glam
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
In a dramatic monochrome yellow gown, the diva ensured that all eyes were on her
OTT Glam
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam looks gorgeous in a pink embroidery ghagra with a Kanjeevaram border and an organza Badla dupatta
Gorgeous Much
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She painted the town red in a high-octane dramatic red cape and a matching sparkly body-hugging gow
Red Romance
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
She is a total style icon in this mint green printed dress and blazer set, and a long overcoat
Style Icon
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Her glam desi style in this black kaftan with intricate embroidery work is on point
Glam Desi Style
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The fashion mogul nailed maternity fashion in a luxe ivory saree that was romantically draped to give a peek at her baby bump
Maternity Fashion
